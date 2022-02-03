Brother of Chargers legend Junior Seau dies in crash

The brother of San Diego Chargers legend Junior Seau was killed in an automobile crash, family members confirmed with KGTV.

Members of the Seau family told ABC 10News’ Kimberly Hunt that Savaii Seau died in a crash on Tuesday. He was 56 years old.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Seau was in a car traveling northbound on Los Coches Road in Lakeside when it collided with a Helix Water District truck at around 2:10 p.m.

The medical examiner's office said that Seau was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other injuries from the incident were immediately reported.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Family members said Savaii, who was three years older than Junior, was a youth sports coach, trainer, and artist.

Savaii was an educator and coach at Warren-Walker School in San Diego.

The school's headmaster, Raymond J. Volker, told ABC 10News Seau was referred to as "Coach" and was a PE instructor at the La Mesa campus.

Volker said Seau coached flag football and track at the middle school in Mission Valley.

In addition to athletic instruction, Volker described Seau as an accomplished artist who taught art during the school's summer program. Seau had murals at Warren-Walker campuses.

“The hearts of the entire Warren-Walker School community are heavy as we have lost a great human being, teacher, and friend today. A fatal car accident has claimed our beloved Coach Seau, who rained love on all of his students, was a bright light in our WWS family and loved by all," Volker said in a statement. "His inspiration, support and incredibly unselfish spirit will be missed by his family as well, and to whom we extend our deepest condolences. Savaii Seau will be missed, not just today but for years to come. To have touched so many in such a positive way will not easily be forgotten."

