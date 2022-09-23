Brown bear attacks child in Alaska

A bear attacked a 9-year-old boy in Alaska, authorities said.

According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, the boy was hunting with an adult on Tuesday when the brown bear attacked.

The adult shot and killed the bear, troopers said.

The boy suffered serious injuries during the attack. The adult was also injured, but his injuries were considered minor, authorities said.

According to Alaska TV station KTUU, the bear was a sow and was with her cub when it attacked. Authorities were reportedly unable to find the cub when they went back out to the scene of the attack.

People in the area have reported bears killing chickens and turkeys this month, KTUU reported. However, officials said this sow did not appear to be responsible for any of the attacks on other animals.