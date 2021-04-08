6 injured in shooting at Texas business, police say

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Police confirmed an active shooter incident at a Bryan, Texas, business on Thursday.

The incident happened around 2:30 local time near Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

Lt. Jason James of Bryan, Police told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that six people were injured, but was unable to confirm if all six injuries were from gunshot wounds.

"There were a lot of employees inside," James said, adding that police were asking witnesses for information.

The suspect has not been found, police said.

This article was written by Joel Leal for KXXV.