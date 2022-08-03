Bus driver saves toddler from wandering toward busy street

A Wisconsin bus driver is credited with helping a toddler who was found wandering toward a busy Green Bay street.

Green Bay Metro Transit told WBAY-TV that the bus operator spotted the toddler walking down the road and brought the toddler onto the bus. The driver then called the authorities.

"Operators are trained to be very observant and aware of their surroundings, so a lot goes into it when they're moving down the road,” supervisor Jake Lueptown told WBAY.

Video released by the transit authorities showed the driver reassuring the child.

"We're going to find your mom and dad, OK? Find out where they went. Did you wander away from the house? Yeah. Yeah? Do you live here? Are you in the apartments?” the driver told the child.

WBAY reported that the toddler is safely back with family.