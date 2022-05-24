California police chase ends in wild standoff

A man in California is in custody after leading police on a wild chase.

According to ABC News affiliate KABC, the chase began around 6 p.m. Monday after the suspect reportedly rammed the stolen vehicle he was driving into a patrol vehicle.

He then led officers from San Diego County to Anaheim before stopping on a highway. But after refusing to exit the vehicle, police fired pepper balls to force him to surrender, NBC News affiliate KNSD reported.

He exited the vehicle but jumped on the hood of the stolen car to avoid a K9 officer, the news outlets reported.

The suspect eventually gave up and was taken into custody.