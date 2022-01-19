Canadian kid grew exasperated with shoveling snow and school closures, he's now an internet sensation

Winter can be tough in Canada. One Toronto kid made it known in a video posted online, that he was fed up with snow shoveling this winter. Apparently many others can relate because he has become a bit of an internet sensation.

Nine-year-old Carter Trozzolo was tired from shoveling snow and wanted to go to school.

Trozzolo said, "There was a lot of snow...lets just say that."

He was caught on camera expressing his frustration. The video, which was posted online, ended up being seen by people in Ireland and Australia and was talked about on the radio in other parts of Canada.

"We thought that it was going to be a school day but...snow day," Carter Trozzolo, a Toronto third grade student said while out with his shovel ready to move more snow.

The video has gained over a million views online and he has even reportedly trended on Twitter and says he has been recognized by strangers on the street after the video was posted. The family says they have seen thousands of responses from people commenting about the video around the globe, and say they are enjoying being able to now Google Carter's name to see the search results.

"We've heard that it was on TV in Australia and in Ireland and they were talking about it on the radio in Montreal," Trozzolo's mother Rachel said.

Even the Toronto District School Board tweeted out a video of Carter working hard to keep his spirits high while shoveling all that snow.

We can’t wait to have you back at school, Carter. 🍏



Thank you for helping neighbours, friends and even people you don’t know! ❄️



*sighs*pic.twitter.com/A7bTQKpKgP — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) January 18, 2022

His authenticity really connected with many who saw his exasperated video while out doing some hard work.

"Well it was making my back hurt first of all...ugh," Trozzolo said.

His mother Rachel said, "I think a lot of us can relate to that amount of exhaustion with everything right now so I think he captured the emotions of many people."

"I really wish I was in school now," Carter said. Tired of the snow he said, "I miss my friends and it's been a long time."

And now it's not just the snow. Carter says he's already tired of the newfound fame.

"I don't want to think about it... ughhhh," Carter said.

But, he says even despite all of that, he doesn't totally hate snow days.