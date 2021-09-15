Canadian man crushed to death by own vehicle while waiting in drive-thru, police say

Police in Canada says a man was crushed to death by his own vehicle while waiting in a McDonald's drive-thru.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. last week to assist with a single-car accident.

Surveillance video showed the driver dropping an item out of his car while attempting to pay for his order at a McDonald's.

When he reached down to pick up, what the Vancouver Sun reported as his payment card, police said his vehicle moved forward, "colliding into a structural piece of the restaurant."

"The driver was unable to free himself from the vehicle as he was pinned between the vehicle door and frame," police said.

First responders worked on reviving the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario," said Constable Tania Visintin in a news release. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

Police said the department's Collision Investigation Unit and British Columbia Coroner Services have taken over the investigation.