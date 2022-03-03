Captain of Stanford women's soccer team found dead

Katie Meyer, the Stanford women's soccer team's goalkeeper, has died.

The university said she was found dead at a campus residence this week.

"There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment," Susie Brubaker-Cole, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and Bernard Muir, Stanford's Director of Athletics, said in a joint statement.

According to ESPN, Meyer made two critical saves in the penalty shootout of the 2019 national championship game. Those saves lifted Stanford to victory over North Carolina.

Meyer's death is being felt across the sporting world. The NCAA and the National Women's Soccer League expressed their condolences.

The team captain was a senior, majoring in international relations.

Officials have not said how Meyer died.