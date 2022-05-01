Carrie Underwood and other country stars react to Naomi Judd's death

Country music fans and performers are joining the Judd family in mourning the death of Naomi Judd.

The music legend's daughters announced her death, citing 'the disease of mental illness' on Saturday, as the cause.

Oklahoma native and music star Carrie Underwood shared a tweet about the loss.

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

Oklahoma native and Tony Award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth shared her thoughts about Naomi Judd's kindness.

I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go 💔 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 30, 2022

Maren Morris, who saw the Judds at the CMT awards just weeks ago also posted on social media about her death.

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022

The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

This story was originally published by KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.