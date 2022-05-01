Watch
Carrie Underwood and other country stars react to Naomi Judd's death

Josh Anderson/AP
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)
Posted at 8:14 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 08:15:52-04

Country music fans and performers are joining the Judd family in mourning the death of Naomi Judd.

The music legend's daughters announced her death, citing 'the disease of mental illness' on Saturday, as the cause.

Oklahoma native and music star Carrie Underwood shared a tweet about the loss.

Oklahoma native and Tony Award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth shared her thoughts about Naomi Judd's kindness.

Maren Morris, who saw the Judds at the CMT awards just weeks ago also posted on social media about her death.

The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

