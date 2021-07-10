Cat from collapsed Surfside condo building found alive, returned to family

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A cat named Binx, who had lived on the ninth floor of the Surfside, Florida condo building that collapsed on June 24, has been found alive and reunited with its family.

The black cat was found near the rubble pile by volunteers, said Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava, and they noticed it seemed friendly.

The Kitty Campus, an animal shelter in the area, took in the animal Thursday night.

The Gonzalez family was reunited with their pet Friday, according to CNN.

Angela Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter, Devon, were in their home at the time of the collapse and fell from the ninth floor to the fifth. They both survived. Sadly, Angela's husband, Edgar, is among the missing at this time.