CBS pulls 'FBI' season finale after Texas deadly shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.”

The decision was made after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The network re-aired the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Newsweek reports that this is not the first time a show has been pulled because of a mass shooting in the U.S. "Family Guy" and "American Dad" reportedly pulled episodes following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary. The "Heathers" reboot also pulled shows because of the shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School and a Pittsburgh synagogue.