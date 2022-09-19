CDC: Infant fully recovers from monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a report Monday about an infant who contracted monkeypox in Florida.

The child, who was less than two months in age, was admitted to a hospital with a rash and cellulitis in August.

The CDC said the rash spread to the child's back, soles of feet, face, and eyelid.

A swab of the lsions tested positive for the monkeypox virus.

The hospital reportedly consulted with the CDC for treatment options, which the child tolerated well. The infant is considered fully recovered, according to the CDC.

The agency investigated how the infant could have contracted the virus.

The CDC learned one of the child's former caregivers tested positive for the virus after leaving the state.

"Possible routes of transmission included shared bed linens and skin-to-skin contact through holding and daily care activities," the CDC stated.

The U.S. has reported more than 23,000 cases of monkeypox. Only 27 cases have been reported in patients under 15 years old.