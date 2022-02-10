Chloe Kim wins halfpipe gold in Beijing

American Chloe Kim has won gold in the women's halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics.

She scored a 94 in her first of three runs in the finals. That was enough for the gold.

She performed two 1080s and three spins, and was so ecstatic over her performance she covered her mouth following her finish. She had the highest amplitude of any rider.

Spain's Queralt Castellet took silver and Sena Tomita of Japan won bronze.

This wasn't Kim's first gold medal. She also took the top prize in the halfpipe at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.