Christmas comes early at Children's Hospital of Michigan, all thanks to 10-year-old girl

DETROIT — Christmas came early for the kids at the Children's Hospital of Michigan, all thanks to a 10-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, dozens of kids were given free presents courtesy of Sophia's Rainbow.

Sophia is a 10-year-old girl who spent the last year collecting brand new toys for children at the hospital.

She decided to give back because she, too, was once a kid at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

"They helped me when I was here," Sophia said.

Sophia was diagnosed with a rare neuroimmune disorder. According to her mom, she was completely paralyzed and unable to speak and see.

Thanks to the Children's Hospital, she can now use her body freely and enjoy the joys of everyday life.

"You would have no idea the challenges that she went through, which is a testimony to our miracle child," Sophia's mom said.

Sophia's Rainbow has been giving back to other kids since 2016. The family says this is their way of giving back to the community and remembering the good the Children's Hospital has done for them.

