Cleveland Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at age 64

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — Doug Jones, the relief pitcher who spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians in the 1980s and 1990s, has died, the team confirmed.

Jones, who played 16 seasons in the majors, pitched with Cleveland from 1986-91, and again in 1998. He won the Cleveland BBWAA Man of the Year Award in 1988 and was an All-Star pitcher for three seasons with the Indians from 1988 to 1990.

Jones was known for the slow velocity of his pitches, most notably an effective change-up.

Jones has the third-most saves in Cleveland franchise history and was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster celebrated in 2001.

Jones pulled off the rare feat of an “immaculate inning” when pitching for the Brewers in 1997, striking out three batters with just nine pitches to close out a win over the Kansas City Royals.

He was 64 years old.

This story was originally reported by Ian Cross on news5cleveland.com.