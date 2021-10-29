Arizona man loses 5 family members to COVID-19 within 10 days

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona man lost five of his family members to the coronavirus within 10 days.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Jason Bennett. “I don’t even know what to say anymore.”

Bennett lost his mom, sister, aunt, cousin, and niece to COVID-19.

According to him, his family took the disease seriously.

Three of the five that died were vaccinated, according to Bennett, and the others had underlying health conditions.

“A lot of people don’t take it serious enough. It’s deadly,” Bennett said.

Bennett told KNXV that he also lost an additional three family members to COVID-19 last year.

“I never expected this. Never. I hope everyone masks up, practices distance, stays healthy, and prays more,” he said.

Now, instead of planning one funeral, he’s tasked with burying five loved ones.

“I cry about every 10 minutes, man. The other 10 minutes, I’m trying to laugh and be joyous over their memories. I know they went to heaven because we are all Christian. That’s the little solace I have.”

The family is taking donations for funeral expenses. For more information click here.

This story was originally published by Patrick Hayes at KNXV.