CDC advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

A group of immunization experts have given their recommendation for kids as young as 12 to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Wednesday to recommend to the CDC to allow those 12 and older to receive Pfizer's two-shot vaccine.

On Monday, the Food and Drug administration approved Pfizer's request to expand the vaccine's emergency use authorization to include 12- to 15-year-olds. The company's original authorization given in December was for people 16 and older.

Now that the ACIP has recommended the vaccine's use in kids as young as 12, the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is expected to sign off on the recommendation quickly.

The approval has been expected and many states will be receiving doses soon. Those vaccine doses are going to pediatrician offices and even to schools.