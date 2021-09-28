Connecticut suspends license of doctor who was mailing out blank, signed COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

The Connecticut Department of Public Health says it has suspended the license of a doctor who was allegedly mailing blank and signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption forms to people who requested them.

In a press release on Friday, the department said it had suspended the physician and surgeon licenses of Dr. Sue Mcintosh, a retired doctor from Durham, Connecticut.

The department alleged Mcintosh was mailing blank and signed forms that would grant a patient the ability to thwart COVID-19 vaccine mandates, testing requirements or mask mandates.

"Dr. Mcintosh provided these forms without ever seeing a patient, and the paperwork was sent to anyone who supplied a self-addressed stamped envelope to her," the department wrote in its press release.

Documents provided by the health department show that the agency received an anonymous tip regarding the alleged scheme in late July. In September, investigators sent Mcintosh a letter with a self-addressed stamped envelope and received the blank medical exemption forms in the mail.

According to documents provided by the state, Mcintosh would send the signed and blank forms back to patients along with a note that read "keep blank copies for yourself for future use," and, "let freedom ring!"

She also encouraged people to copy and distribute the forms "as you wish to anyone."

"These actions by Dr. Mcintosh are irresponsible and unacceptable," Connecticut Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a statement. "Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities. The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline."