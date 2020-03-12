Donovan Mitchell: Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

Hours after the NBA confirmed that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reports that Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive for the virus.

On TThursday, the Jazz confirmed a second player on the team had tested positive for the virus.

"As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player," the team said in a statement. "We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jazz players believe Gobert was acting "careless" in the team locker room. On Monday, Gobert jokingly touched reporters' microphones during a press conference.

This is the video of Rudy Gobert touching all the microphones and potentially infecting innocent people with Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hqae652PLX — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 12, 2020

The NBA suspended all games until further notice on Wednesday night after Gobert's positive COVID-19 test.