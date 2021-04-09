Facebook converting part of its California headquarters into COVID-19 vaccination site

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced Friday in a Facebook post that the company would be converting part of its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The social media company is partnering with Ravenswood Family Health Network to help people get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities.

Sandberg added that Facebook would partner with state government officials and local nonprofits to support mobile clinics to help four of the state's hardest-hit regions get vaccinated.

"I’ve been so inspired seeing people use Facebook Groups to help the elderly sign up for vaccine appointments," Sandberg wrote in the post. "I hope that everyone will get vaccinated once they’re eligible to protect themselves and their loved ones, so we can bring an end to the pandemic."

The initiative is set to begin April 10, USA Today reported.