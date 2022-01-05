Key CDC panel meeting to discuss booster shots for adolescents, young teens Wednesday

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is meeting Wednesday and will likely take a vote on whether to issue emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adolescents as young as 12.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting will likely end in a vote on whether to issue an approval for Pfizer's booster for use among people aged 12 to 15 years old.

The Food and Drug Administration issued its own approval for the booster shots earlier this week. Should the ACIP vote to approve the boosters, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will need to issue a formal recommendation to make the shots available for adolescents.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in adolescents in May, and the CDC has recommended adults seek a booster shot five months after their final dose. That means that many teens will immediately be eligible for additional shots as soon as they are available.

The move comes as the U.S. deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. While the new strain has shown to be slightly more resistant to vaccines, health officials say vaccines and booster shots offer significant protection against severe disease and death.