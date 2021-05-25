Moderna says trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in kids as young as 12

Moderna said Tuesday that Phase 2 trial results show that its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

According to a press release from Moderna, the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing cases of COVID-19 in all of the 3,732 subjects who received two doses.

Moderna also said that the vaccine was 93% effective in adolescents who received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The company added that "no significant safety concerns" have been identified in adolescents who took the vaccine to date.

“We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents. It is particularly exciting to see that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

Moderna says it plans to submit data to the CDC and the FDA in early June and will request authorization.

Moderna's vaccine would be the second to receive approval for adolescents. Earlier this month, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12.

This story is breaking and will be updated.