New U.S. international travel rules take effect Monday

New travel rules for those flying to the United States begin Monday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone flying into the U.S., regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test one day before they board their flight.

"As we learn more about the omicron variant, this new one-day testing policy will help to protect travelers and the health and safety of American communities from COVID-19," the CDC said in a press release. "These orders put in place a stringent and consistent global international travel policy that is guided by public health."

The CDC also requires airlines to submit information about incoming travelers entering the U.S from southern Africa amid fears of the omicron COVID-19 variant spreading.

The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa. However, it's since been discovered in the U.S., with cases reported in California, New York, Colorado, Hawaii, and Minnesota.