Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in kids

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 22, 2021
Pfizer says kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing infections in elementary school children.

Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations to youngsters 5 to 11.

The shots could begin early next month if regulators give the go-ahead. If the FDA authorizes the low-dose shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final recommendations on who should receive them.

Full-strength Pfizer shots already are authorized for anyone 12 or older.

This story is developing and will be updated.

