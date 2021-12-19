Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has tested positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer /AP
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren looks to the audience after addressing the Democratic State Convention before the delegate vote in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, June 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Warren
Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 17:39:54-05

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Warren noted that she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms. She also said she had previously been vaccinated and gotten a booster shot.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," Warren tweeted.

Warren's positive test comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!