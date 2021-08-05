Watch
White House taking steps to require all foreign visitors into US to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia, the White House announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 08:04:16-04

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, according to a White House official who previewed the developing policy.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.

Eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has preserved travel restrictions that have prevented foreign nationals from taking trips into the U.S.

Under current rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India within 14 days are prohibited from entering the country.

Biden has kept those rules in place despite pressure from the airline industry and the families separated throughout the pandemic.

