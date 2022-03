Families can start ordering more COVID-19 test kits this week.

President Joe Biden announced during the State of the Union last week that people could request more free tests even if they’ve already ordered them from the government’s website, covidtests.gov.

People can order an additional set of four tests at no cost.

Households can also request test kits by calling the hotline at 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489.

The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to midnight ET every day.