Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case and restore his conviction.

They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.

In a petition released Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a decision announced in a press release to lifetime immunity.

The state’s high court says Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

He spent nearly three years in prison before his conviction was overturned.

In response to the request from the prosecutors, a spokesperson for Cosby said the district attorney's office is "unwilling to accept its epic loss," CNN reports.