Country music group Lady A postpones tour, allowing member Charles Kelley to start 'journey to sobriety'

Country music group Lady A has announced that the band will postpone their tour until next year to give member Charles Kelley a chance to embark on "a journey to sobriety," the band announced in a post on Instagram.

Members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood joined Kelly in the announcement, writing "in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be" the band members have decided to take a break to allow for that recovery process to happen.

In the statement, the band said they would "walk through this together" and that they are "determined" to do what it takes to promote longevity within the group.

The band asks fans to go to their point of purchase regarding tickets and said the band will release another statement regarding changes of tour dates, saying they will "be in touch."

New tour dates, for now, are set to be rescheduled for 2023, the band said.

Read the full statement here:

In February, Billboard reported that Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, settled a legal dispute with a Black Seattle blues singer who claimed she had used the name "Lady A" long before the band decided to change its name to use the shortened version.

According to Billboard, a motion was filed in a Nashville court to dismiss the lawsuit permanently after both the country trio and the singer, Anita White, asked the judge to throw out the case.

Lady A changed their name from Lady Antebellum after concerns that the name related to a racist past.