Couple surprised with opportunity to adopt baby before Christmas

LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) — A couple in Florida got the Christmas gift of a lifetime. Philip and Laci Neary welcomed home a newly adopted baby.

The couple waited on the adoption list for over two years after finding out they would not be able to have biological kids.

They recently got a phone call that changed their lives.

“They told us they had a baby girl who was safe haven in the hospital,” Laci said.

The Florida Safe Haven Law allows parents to leave an otherwise healthy baby who is not in need of medical care at a safe place. A police station, fire station, and hospital are all considered safe places.

In Florida, the baby has to be under seven days old.

The parent can drop the child off and be completely anonymous. This aims at preventing the dangerous abandonment of newborns.

“We’re just so excited to have her here, and we do feel like she is the biggest Christmas gift we could have ever gotten” Laci said.

The couple named their daughter Sarah Beth.

This story was originally reported by Keely McCormick on abcactionnews.com.