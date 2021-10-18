Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda.

He's racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on the world stage.

Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger social services package.

That goal has been jeopardized by fractures among Democrats, leaving the fate of sweeping climate change promises in peril.

There's also rising anxiety within the party in the leadup to a bellwether Virginia gubernatorial contest and looming Senate fights over the federal debt limit and government funding.