Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo, doctors say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Cincinnati, Ohio hospital and is back in Buffalo, New York after he collapsed on the field during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his medical team said.

Dr. William Knight IV, at the University of Cincinnati, said, “Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed."

The Buffalo Bills said Hamlin made "substantial improvement in his condition."

The Bills released a statement from Hamlin's doctors that read, "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. He is doing well and this is the next state of his recovery."

Hamlin's doctors said he has been walking since Friday and eating regular food while he undergoes therapy, the Associated Press reported.

“We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said.

Doctors on Saturday said Hamlin's neurological function was "excellent," but he remained listed as in critical condition.