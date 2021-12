Nothing but net.

A teacher in Washington, D.C., went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick promised her third-grade class a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

Not only did the kids go crazy

But so did people around the world

The teacher says she's heard from people in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

She says she can't wait to hear other ideas her students might have when they return from break.