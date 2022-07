A bus in Oklahoma had a terrifying run-in with a deer.

Alisha Sutton was early into her shift when a deer went right through the front windshield, KSWO reported.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did that just happen?’ And I was talking to it, trying to calm him down," Sutton said to KSWO.

KSWO reported that the bus driver stopped and opened the door so the deer could get out.

The news outlet reported that there were no passengers on the bus, and Sutton was not injured.