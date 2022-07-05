Denmark theaters closed in honor of mall shooting victims

Denmark's largest cinema chain is keeping all its movie theaters closed on Tuesday because a 17-year-old employee was one of the three people killed in a weekend shooting attack at a shopping mall.

Nordisk Film Biografer, said on Facebook that the company made the decision out of respect for the victims "to talk the situation through with our staff." The teenage boy who worked for the theater chain, a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old man died in Sunday's attack at the Field's shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen. One of the chain's 23 movie theaters is at the mall. Authorities have said a 22-year-old Danish man apparently selected people to shoot at random.

“We stand together in this difficult time,” said Crown Prince Frederik who had attended a memorial ceremony for the victims held outside the Field’s shopping center Tuesday evening.

“We are all here tonight to commemorate those killed,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a crowd of several thousand people that also included top officials, firefighters and first responders. A minute of silence was held and many of the thousands had red eyes and were visibly moved. Many hugged each other during the event, the Associated Press reported.

“Tonight we can feel the grief, tonight we can feel the love,” Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen said from a stage that had been put up outside the shopping mall. She spoke before a musical interlude by a female choir.