Deputies fatally shoot man outside Florida Target store

Wilfredo Lee/AP
A Target store logo is shown at the entrance to the store(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 14:06:35-04

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man outside a Target store in central Florida’s busy tourist district.

One person suffered a minor shrapnel injury to the hand and two others were injured when they fell while trying to run away from the area Wednesday night in Kissimmee.

The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez offered few details during a late-night news conference. He says the deputies weren't injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who was killed.

