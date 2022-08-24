Disabled U.S. Army veteran receives modified wheelchair so he can go hunt, fish

A disabled U.S. Army veteran in Wisconsin got an excellent new set of wheels thanks to a nonprofit that helps paralyzed and disabled vets.

CBS affiliate WISC reported that the Paralyzed Veterans of America surprised Ervin Mulkey with a new mobile chair at an event in Madison on Tuesday.

It might look similar to a regular wheelchair, but the $15,000 ride has tank-like tracks instead of wheels, CBS affiliate WISC reported.

“I’m still blown away,” Mulkey said in an interview with WISC. “I don’t know what to think.”

The news outlets reported that the modified chair was designed so Mulkey, who was injured during Operation Desert Storm, could go hunting and fishing.

WISC reported that Mulkey is familiar with tank tracks, having served as a tanker in the Army.