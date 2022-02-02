Disney's "Encanto" song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100

Disney's hit animated film "Encanto" has made history by spawning just the second number-one hit song from the studio for Billboard's Hot 100 charts.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," moved to No. 1 on the chart by Monday, Billboard reported. All charts were updated again on Tuesday.

The ensemble song, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has given the writer his first spot at the top and the chart, and it is the second time at the top spot for the co-producer Mike Elizondo.

As Vanity Fair notes, this means that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has now topped "Let It Go" from the hit animated movie "Frozen" which had peaked at number five on Billboard.

Miranda said he has been shocked by the success of the song, and first learned about its rise when he returned from a post-"Encanto" premier vacation telling the Associated Press he never saw the massive popularity for the song coming.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify, ranking it among some of the most streamed songs on the app.

The movie "Encanto" is about a family from Colombia who has received magical gifts in their town of the same name. The main character in the animated film is named "Mirabel," and "Bruno" is Mirabel's uncle who has the power to see into the future and the family doesn't like to talk about it.

According to Billboard, "Bruno" is the 133rd number one in the Hot 100's 63-year history.

"A Whole New World" from the Disney film "Aladdin," performed by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle was Disney's first number one hit song on the Billboard Hot 100 topping the chart on March 6, 1993, according to Billboard.