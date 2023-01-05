Damar Hamlin reportedly awake and showing signs of improvement following cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, has made "remarkable improvements" over the last 24 hours.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday after discussing Hamlin's condition with doctors.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the statement says. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Ian Rappaport, a reporter for the NFL Network, tweeted that Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and was gripping people's hands.

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam also tweeted that Hamlin was awake.

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," he said. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical personnel rushed onto the field and performed CPR for several minutes. His heart was reportedly restarted before he was taken to the hospital.

Hamlin was placed on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His uncle said earlier this week that his nephew suffered damage to his lungs but is making progress and has needed less oxygen from the ventilator.

Hamlin family and the Bills continue to thank everyone for their support and prayers.

