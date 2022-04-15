Dolphin dies after beachgoers in Texas try to ride it, rescue group says

QUINTANA, Texas — A dolphin that was stranded on a Texas beach is now dead after a wildlife group said people tried to ride it.

Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network posted on Facebook that the dolphin was alive when it became stranded on Quintana Beach south of Houston.

The group said beachgoers pushed the dolphin back to sea and tried to swim with and ride the animal.

The dolphin died before rescuers arrived at the beach.

The rescue group said this type of harassment can stress out wild dolphins. It warns people should not interact with beached dolphins as it could be dangerous.

Instead, people are encouraged to call wildlife authorities immediately.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is illegal to feed or harass wild marine animals, including dolphins.