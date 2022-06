Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the agency he leads, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci is experiencing mild symptoms.

"He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice," the statement says.

Fauci plans to isolate and work from home until he tests negative.

The statement says Fauci has not recently been in close contact with Biden.