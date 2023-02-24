Watch Now
East Palestine residents hold town hall with environmental activist Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich talking to residents at East Palestine
Posted at 6:42 PM, Feb 24, 2023
High-profile activist Erin Brockovich, most known for the movie named after her starring actress Julia Roberts about her fight against an energy corporation, spoke with residents in the village of East Palestine, Ohio on Friday evening during a town hall event.

She told residents that they will not have information handed to them and they will have to work to empower themselves.

"Unfortunately this is not a quick fix, this is going to be a long game," Brockovich said.

Brockovich came to the event with a prominent attorney to explain to residents their rights and options.

Attorney Mikal Watts of Texas was scheduled to be there and speak to residents.

As the Associated Press reported, Brockovich's legal associates are among teams looking to represent affected residents in litigation after a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in a fiery crash spilling toxic chemicals onto the town.

