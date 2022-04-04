Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder after buying 9.2% stake

Elon Musk Tesla stock
Matt Rourke/AP
Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Elon Musk Tesla stock
Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:02:58-04

Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought about 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a regulatory filing published Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The purchase is worth about $2.89 billion, the New York Times reports.

It also makes Musk the largest shareholder in Twitter, according to the Financial Times.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, holds a 2.25% stake in the company.

Musk’s move caused Twitter’s stock to surge more than 25% before the market opened on Monday.

Tesla shares rose slightly.

Musk’s net worth is about $273 billion and he’s considered the richest person in the world.

He has recently spoken up about Twitter’s moderation efforts, criticizing the platform for “failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!