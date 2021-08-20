EPA bans pesticide over child health concerns

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is banning a pesticide that has been linked to neurological damage in children.

The agency says chlorpyrifos has been used on certain crops including strawberries, apples, broccoli, and corn since 1965.

It was also used as a household pesticide for roaches and ants until 2020.

“EPA has determined that the current aggregate exposures from use of chlorpyrifos do not meet the legally required safety standard that there is a reasonable certainty that no harm will result from such exposures,” the agency said in a statement.

The EPA said the European Union and Canada have already banned the pesticide.

Several states also restrict its use on foods including California, Hawaii, New York, Maryland, and Oregon, the agency stated.