EPA reaffirms limits on mercury from power plants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has affirmed a 2012 finding based on law and science regarding the regulation of hazardous toxins in the air.

The reaffirmation also deals with mercury output from power plants and places limits on both air toxins and mercury, controlling output to only what is necessary.

The EPA is working on changes to tightening regulations on air quality. The agency is expected to finalize a list of rules in the coming months, Reuters reported.

Michael Regan, an administrator for the EPA said, “This finding ensures the continuation of these critical, life-saving protections while advancing President Biden’s commitment to making science-based decisions and protecting the health and wellbeing of all people and all communities.”