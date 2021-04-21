Watch
EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, File
In this March 9, 2021 file photo, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans pose for photographers prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels. The European Union reached a tentative climate deal on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 that should make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050, with member states and parliament agreeing on the targets on the eve of a virtual summit that U.S. President Biden will host.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 06:59:57-04

The European Union has reached a tentative climate deal that is intended to make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050.

EU member states and lawmakers agreed on new carbon emissions targets on the eve of a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Under the provisional deal reached early Wednesday, the EU will also commit itself to an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

The 2030 target had been 40%, but under the pressure of increasing evidence of climate change and a more environmentally conscious electorate, it was pushed up.

The EU legislature had wanted a higher target of 60%.

