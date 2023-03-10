Ex-Apple execs net $100 million in investments for AI startup Humane

As artificial intelligence continues to see a huge boom, a duo of former Apple executives is cashing in.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno announced their company Humane has raised $100 million in investments to help it to “accelerate on its mission to deliver the next era of personal mobile computing, which will be one driven by AI.”

Kindred Ventures was the leading investor in this round of funding. Other notable investors include Microsoft and Volvo Cars Tech Fund. It is also collaborating with OpenAI.

Humane said it is partnering with Microsoft to bring its services platform to the market. It is also working with LG on research and development.

Through its partnership with Volvo, Humane will work on a potential collaboration to apply AI in the automotive industry, the company said.

“Our first device will enable people to bring AI with them everywhere,” said Chaudhri. “It's an exciting time, and we've been focused on how to build the platform and device that can fully harness the true power and potential of this technology.”

The company said these partnerships were years in the making.

“We've been building for over four years now, going from a small group around a conference table to a world-class team getting ready to ship a product and platform, along with some of the most influential technology and AI companies in the world,” said Humane’s chief technology officer Patrick Gates.