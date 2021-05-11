Exhibit of Bob Dylan's artwork coming to FIU in November

Art by musician Bob Dylan will be on display in Miami in late November.

The art exhibit will open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release.

The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician over six decades.

“When I saw the catalog representing the beautiful and comprehensive Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum exhibition that premiered in Shanghai in 2019, I knew immediately that I wanted to bring this iconic artist’s rarely seen visual works to South Florida, to be enjoyed by our students, our broader community and visitors from across the country and around the globe," FIU President, Mark B. Rosenberg, said.

Dylan's work has also been displayed in Germany, London, Denmark, China, and Italy.

The exhibit will run through April 17, 2022.