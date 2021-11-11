FAA levies $225K in fines against unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration announced it is proposing $225,287 worth of fines against 10 passengers.

The passengers are accused of "unruly behavior involving physical assault."

One passenger, who is facing a $32,000 fine, is accused of causing a commotion after refusing to fasten her seatbelt.

"She punched and screamed at her husband and son, repeatedly, diverting flight attendants from their duties," the FAA said. "She threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger."

Another passenger is accused of getting aggressive with the flight crew before takeoff.

"While moving up and down the aisle during taxiing, he made physical contact with a flight attendant, and continued yelling profanities. The flight returned to the gate and law enforcement officers were forced to board the flight to remove the man," the FAA said.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA says it has received more than 100 reports of passenger disturbances involving physical assault. However, the agency says disturbances have been declining since its launched a Zero Tolerance campaign.