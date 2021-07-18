Nationals-Padres game suspended after 4 shot outside MLB ballpark in DC, police say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended Saturday after police say four people were shot outside Nationals Park during the 6th inning.

In a tweet at 10 p.m. ET, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. said it was responding to the shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street.

Initially, police said two people were shot outside the park, but later added that two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatments of gunshot wounds.

Police said, “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” and that there’s an active investigation into the incident.

The MLB game was in the bottom of the 6th inning when the shooting was reported outside the third base gate.

When the shooting was first reported, the Nationals told fans to remain in the stadium. A message on a large screen at the park said, “Attention fans, the incident is outside the stadium. Please remain inside the stadium at this time.”

Fans were then encouraged to exit the ballpark via the “CF and RF gates,” according to the Nationals.

“We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” said the team.

Videos shared on social media show fans fleeing the park in the wake of the shooting, scrambling to get to safety.

The Nationals said the suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game.

“Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game,” said the team in a statement Saturday. “Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow’s games.”

The Padres responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident outside of Nationals Park."